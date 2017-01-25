You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Companies >>  Bangladesh Lamps Limited

Bangladesh Lamps Limited (BLL) was incorporated in 1960 as a subsidiary of PHILIPS, Holland. In March 1993, PHILIPS sold its entire shares to TRANSCOM. Presently, Bangladesh Lamps Limited manufactures Electric Bulbs, CFL, Tube lights & other lighting products under Transtec Brand in its ISO certified production facility located in Dhaka and markets them through its countrywide distribution network.

Website http://www.bll.com.bd/
AddressSadar Road, Mohakhali, Dhaka-1206. Bangladesh
Phone+88-02-9855371-80
Fax+88-02-58810055
