Aramit Group has been playing its role and fulfilling its responsibilities as one of the largest national industrial group by growing constantly in the field of building materials by providing aramit roofing and allied products ISO 9002 certified Camel brand aramit cement and world class extruded and anodized aramit aluminum profiles.

Aramit Group of Companies currently produced diversified products with its following Enterprizes:

aramit limited

aramit thai aluminium limited

aramit cement limited

aramit steel pipes limited

aramit footwear limited

aramit power limited