Aramit Group has been playing its role and fulfilling its responsibilities as one of the largest national industrial group by growing constantly in the field of building materials by providing aramit roofing and allied products ISO 9002 certified Camel brand aramit cement and world class extruded and anodized aramit aluminum profiles.
Aramit Group of Companies currently produced diversified products with its following Enterprizes:
aramit limited
aramit thai aluminium limited
aramit cement limited
aramit steel pipes limited
aramit footwear limited
aramit power limited
