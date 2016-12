Anwar Group of Industries (AGI) has a glorious business heritage, a glittering present and a sparkling future. Established during the year 1834 by Late Lakku Mia, when he started his business career with the trade of ‘Hides & Skins’, it remains a family owned business. Since its inception its mission has been very clear “Satisfying consumers by providing the best possible goods & services, pursuing appropriate business ethics, and ambition to reach the top”.

Website Adress Baitul Hossain Building (14th Floor), 27 Dilkusha Commercial Area, Dhaka - 1000, Bangladesh Phone + 88 02 9564033 Fax + 88 02 9564020 Category Business & Finance >> Companies Realted Tags Last Updated: