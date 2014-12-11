ACI Limited is one of the leading conglomerates in Bangladesh, established as the subsidiary of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in 1968. It has been incorporated as ICI Bangladesh Manufacturers Limited on January 24, 1973. The company was renamed as Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI Limited) on 5 May 1992.
ACI has several Strategic Business Units, These are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Brands & Commodity Products and Agribusinesses.
ACI Limited has the following subsidiaries:
ACI Formulations Ltd.
ACI Agrgochemicals
Apex Leathercrafts Limited
ACI Salt Limited
ACI Pure Flour Limited
ACI Foods Limited
Premiaflex Plastics Limited
Creative Communication Limited
ACI Motors Limited
ACI Logistics Limited
Joint Ventures:
ACI Godrej Agrovet Private Limited
Tetley ACI (Bangladesh) Limited
Asian Consumer Care (Pvt) Limited
Mr. M Anis Ud Dowla is the Chaiman and Mr. Arif Dowla is the Managing Director of ACI Limited.
The company has more than 4,000 employees.
It owns many popular brands including ACI Aerosol, ACI Mosquito Coil, ACI Pure salt, ACI pure sugar, and Savlon. ACI also represents the world renowned brands like Colgate, Nivea, Tetley, Godrej & Dabur in Bangladesh. ACI also manufactures and markets food products such as spice, edible oil, snacks, confectionery under its brand name “‘Pure” , which are popular among Bangladeshi consumers.
|Website
|Address
|ACI Centre, 245, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Dhaka 1208, Bangladesh
|Phone
|880 2 8878603
|Fax
|880 2 8878626, 8878619
|Category
|Business & Finance >> Companies
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
I like ACI group because ACI is a platform of learning, growing and establishing ones career with safely for which who wants a better secure career and better life.
I like it aci ltd.
I like ACI for its innovative business idea and continuous expansion of business. Its a learning organization for developing one’s career. ACI is helping national economic growth and producing very essential commodities to save currency from import of those commodities from abroad. It has been created huge no jobs for unemployed youth.
I like ACI Group
I like ACI product quality, business strategy, employee training system. I think it’s the better place for career developing. So
I want to start my career with ACI Limited.
I like very much ACI company
ACI ltd is a research based organization & it observes humanity, so I like this renowned organization.