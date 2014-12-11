You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Companies >>  ACI Limited

ACI Limited is one of the leading conglomerates in Bangladesh, established as the subsidiary of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in 1968. It has been incorporated as ICI Bangladesh Manufacturers Limited on January 24, 1973. The company was renamed as Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI Limited) on 5 May 1992.

ACI has several Strategic Business Units, These are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Brands & Commodity Products and Agribusinesses.

ACI Limited has the following subsidiaries:

ACI Formulations Ltd.
ACI Agrgochemicals
Apex Leathercrafts Limited
ACI Salt Limited
ACI Pure Flour Limited
ACI Foods Limited
Premiaflex Plastics Limited
Creative Communication Limited
ACI Motors Limited
ACI Logistics Limited

Joint Ventures:
ACI Godrej Agrovet Private Limited
Tetley ACI (Bangladesh) Limited
Asian Consumer Care (Pvt) Limited

Mr. M Anis Ud Dowla is the Chaiman and Mr. Arif Dowla is the Managing Director of ACI Limited.
The company has more than 4,000 employees.

It owns many popular brands including ACI Aerosol, ACI Mosquito Coil, ACI Pure salt, ACI pure sugar, and Savlon. ACI also represents the world renowned brands like Colgate, Nivea, Tetley, Godrej & Dabur in Bangladesh. ACI also manufactures and markets food products such as spice, edible oil, snacks, confectionery under its brand name “‘Pure” , which are popular among Bangladeshi consumers.

Website http://www.aci-bd.com
AddressACI Centre, 245, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Dhaka 1208, Bangladesh
Phone880 2 8878603
Fax880 2 8878626, 8878619
