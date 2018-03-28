Unitrans Container Ltd mainly provide international and domestic freight forwarding and logistics service for both import and export cargoes by ocean,air and land.
Unitrans Container Ltd
Unitrans Container Ltd manages the whole logistics chain through professional of the guarantee the operation level and services quality.We wholehearted welcome friends around the world to co-operate with Unitrans Container Ltd drop us a message on your request. We will do the rest for you and set you free from the tedious logistics process.
Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association -
Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) is the Single National Trade Organization of Freight Forwarders in Bangladesh. It has been formed through unification of Asso
Inchcape Shipping Lines Ltd -
Inchcape Shipping Lines Ltd ( Inchcape – Bangladesh ) is Global Shipping company, mainly active in the tramp agency business, handling all kind of Bulk, Break bulk, RORO,Con
Maple Consolidations Ltd -
Maple Consolidations Ltd committed to there customer to meet the challenge & to proved the better services to the customer. Our principal object is to reduce cost &
JAR World Shipping Line -
JAR World Shipping Line provides full assistance in Shipping /Port Agency activities to owners chatterers/Managers via own offices or affiliated Group companies. JAR World Shi
PCS Shipping Ltd. -
PCS Shipping Ltd custom web based shipping management solutions of PCS Shipping Ltd understands the challenges of Shipping Industry deeply. With our shipping industry knowledg
A.I. Freight Service -
A.I. Freight Service (known hereinafter as AIFS) established in the year-1999 where the company has now became a pioneer in the forwarding /NVOCC /Consolidation/ Custom House
Summit Alliance Port Limited -
Summit Alliance Port Limited (SAPL) ventured into operation in 2003. The company is a joint venture between the Summit group and Alliance Holdings. SAPL is custom built to pro
QNS Container services LTD. -
QNS Container services Ltd was established in the year1997, to cater the need of time in the containerized cargo-handling arena. Initially in May 1999 QNS container services L
Shafi Motors Ltd -
Shafi Motors Ltd., registered in Join Stock Company as a private limited company. SML was founded by Al-Haj Syed Md. Shafi in 1965 as a provider of vehicle related services. G
Leave a Reply