Inchcape Shipping Lines Ltd ( Inchcape – Bangladesh ) is Global Shipping company, mainly active in the tramp agency business, handling all kind of Bulk, Break bulk, RORO,Container ,Liquid , defence , UN Cargo,Project cargo & demo vessels. Our longtime experienced operators are able to keep your cost down to the minimum and to protect your interest to the maximum.



Inchcape – Bangladesh offers full range shipping and port services. Inchcape on behalf of liner companies or tramp ship operators to represent their interests in facilitating ship arrival, clearance, loading, unloading, and fee payment in all Bangladesh Ports.

