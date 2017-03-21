Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) is the Single National Trade Organization of Freight Forwarders in Bangladesh. It has been formed through unification of Association of Cargo Agents of Bangladesh (ACAB) & International Freight Forwarders Association of Bangladesh (IFFAB) as per decision of Ministry of Commerce to establish a single trade association of Freight Forwarders back in 2003. It has been a long journey of about seven years to accomplish the long cherished mission. During the course of this long journey, leaders of both the associations had to overcome various hurdles and perform number of great tasks to arrive at the present situation of unification.

Website Address Dhaka Office: Ataturk Tower (8th Floor), 22, Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani, Dhaka-1213.

Chittagong Office: Akhtaruzzaman Center (7th Floor), 21/22, Agrabad C/A, Chittagong Phone Dhaka: +88 02 8836324-25, 9881663

Chittagong: +88 031-2523453, 2526519 Fax Dhaka: +88 02 9881664

Chittagong: +88 031 2523505 Category Business & Finance >> Cnf & Freight Forwarding Related Tags Last Updated: