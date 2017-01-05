You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Business & Finance Others >>  NADIA Furniture Ltd.

NADIA Furniture Ltd.

Since 1991, NADIA Furniture Ltd. has gradually become a promising name in the arena of furniture manufacturing industry of Bangladesh. In order to deliver furniture products to the domestic and global customers and to satisfy them, NADIA believes in maintaining quality and elevated standards of service.

The production line at NADIA comprises a group of skilled & experienced designers, engineers and technicians to ensure the best product for the end users. From the conceptualization to the final delivery, all out production goes through strict quality control process and uses best quality of local & imported seasoned wood, raw materials, hardware, accessories and lacquer.

NADIA aims to offer a unique variety of traditional & contemporary designs at a reasonable price and determined to provide absolute services towards their valued customers, even after sales. NADIA family believes that this would further enhance NADIA Furniture Ltd. as a trusted name of furniture brand across the borders!

Website http://www.nadiafurniture.com
Address1409 Anada Nagar, Merul Badda, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh.
Phone+88 02 9840548
