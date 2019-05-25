You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Business & Finance Others >> Lee Ra Trading (Dhaka) Ltd.
Lee Ra Trading (Dhaka) Ltd.
Lee Ra Trading (Dhaka) Ltd. – Manufacturer of superb quality, entirely hand made hairpieces and wigs for men, women and children all over the world. Since entering the industry in 1970 in Korea, they have set up a factory of the same nature in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh in 1992 . All of its products are exported to the distinguished hairpiece dealer in Canada, U.S.A., Europe, Australia, Japan and some of the Scandinavian countries.
