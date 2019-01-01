You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Bank >> Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB)
Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB)
Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) was established by the President’s Ordinance No. 58 of 1986 (later replaced by ‘Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Act, 2014’). It took over the operations of 253 branches of Bangladesh Krishi Bank of the then Rajshahi administrative division (presently Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions) and started functioning on March 15, 1987. There are 379 branches of the bank including LPO and Dhaka branch among which 193 are in Rajshahi and 184 in Rangpur division. Number of rural branches are 310 while urban 69. RAKUB is the only specialized nationalized bank having its head office outside Dhaka, i.e. at Rajshahi.
Deposit Programs of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB)
Though a specialized bank, RAKUB performs most deposit banking activities like commercial banks. Special products of the bank include deposit schemes like
Sanchay Scheme (RSS),
Sanchay Scheme (KSS),
Double Money Scheme (RDMS),
Daily Profit Scheme (RDP),
Grameen Pension Scheme (RGPS),
Monthly Profit Scheme (RDP),
Triple Money Scheme (RTMS),
Monthly Sanchay Scheme (RMSS),
Millionaire Deposit Scheme (RMDS).
Small Enterprise Credit Program (SECP)
The project is jointly funded by the Royal Norwegian government and RAKUB. It aims at promotion of entrepreneurship in agro-based small enterprises and non-farm activities. The main objective of the project is to create employment through development of small enterprises. It gives priority to financing the women entrepreneurs. Maximum credit limit for a single enterprise is Taka 0.50 million. The project provides training to the entrepreneurs. A process is undergoing for converting the project into a subsidiary company of RAKUB.
