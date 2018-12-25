You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Bank >> Janata Bank Limited Bangladesh
Janata Bank Limited Bangladesh
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Janata Bank is one of the largest commercial banks in Bangladesh. After the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971, the United Bank Limited and Union Bank Limited were nationalized and renamed as Janata Bank. Now it has 883 branches across Bangladesh including few overseas branches. It is a state owned bank in Bangladesh.
Award of Janata Bank Limited Bangladesh
Janata Bank Limited achieves ‘2013 Performance Excellence Award’ by Citi Bank N. A.
Janata Bank Limited wins ‘The Asian Banking & Finance Wholesale Banking Awards 2013 & Retail Banking Awards 2013’
JBL’s Position in the Banker’s Global Ranking of Banks-2012
Business Asia Most Respected Company Awards-2012
Janata Bank Limited wins The Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2012
Key services of Janata Bank Limited Bangladesh
Internet Banking
Credit Facilities & Program
Retail/Personal Banking
International Banking
Utility Services
More Bank Related Listings
-
Rupali Bank Ltd. -
Rupali Bank Ltd. was constituted with the merger of 3 (three) erstwhile commercial banks i.e. Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd., Australasia Bank Ltd. and Standard Bank Ltd. operate
-
Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh -
Standard Chartered Bank is an international bank in Bangladesh with 26 Branches, 83 ATMs. They have their presence in 6 cities across the country – Dhaka, Chittagong, Kh
-
National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd. -
National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd. bears a unique history of its own. The organization started its journey in the financial sector of the country as an investment company
-
Sonali Bank (UK) Ltd -
Sonali Bank (UK) Ltd is incorporated in the UK. 51% of the shares are held by Bangladesh Government and 49% by Sonali Bank, Bangladesh. To help the UK Bangladesh community inv
-
Premier Bank Limited -
The Premier Bank Limited is a private commercial bank in Bangladesh incorporated on June 10, 1999. It offers a wide variety of deposit products such as savings account, curren
-
AB Bank Limited -
AB Bank Limited, first bank in Bangladesh in private sector, was incorporated on 31st December 1981. At Current the Bank has 86 local branches. In addition, it has one oversea
-
ONE Bank Limited -
Incorporated in May 1999, ONE Bank is one of the private commercial banks in Bangladesh. Generally, the Bank provides three types of banking services such as Corporate Banking
-
Bangladesh Development Bank Limited -
Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) is a fully state owned Commercial Bank of Bangladesh. It was incorporated on November 16, 2009 and officially started operation on J
-
Probashi Kallyan Bank -
Probashi Kallyan Bank officially started operation on April 20, 2011. It is a specialized bank for benefit and welfare of the wage earners. This Bank provides “Migration
-
Bangladesh Commerce Bank -
Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited is a commercial bank of Bangladesh with Private-Government share. Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) was incorporated on June 1, 1998 and
-
National Credit and Commerce Bank Limited -
National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd. bears a unique history of its own. The organization started its journey in the financial sector of the country as an investment company
-
Prime Bank Limited -
Prime Bank Limited was created and commencement of business started on 17th April 1995. The sponsors are reputed personalities in the field of trade and commerce and their sta
-
Standard Bank Limited bangladesh -
Standard Bank Limited (SBL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 11, 1999 under the Companies Act, 1994 and the Bank achieved satisfactory progress from its com
-
Mercantile Bank Limited -
Mercantile Bank Limited emerged as a new commercial bank to provide efficient banking services and to contribute socio-economic development of the country. The Bank commenced
-
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Bangladesh -
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Bangladesh is an international development finance institution whose mission is to help its developing member countries reduce poverty and improve
Leave a Reply