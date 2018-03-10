Abacus Restaurant Bangladesh

It has not been so long since Abacus Restaurant started its journey in the heart of the capital, but, already, it has won heart of many food lovers throughout the city for its unique cuisines and warm atmosphere, very fit for dining out after a busy day. Located in Gulshan 1, the restaurant has already been recognized by food critics as one of the best restaurants in Dhaka. Apart from maintaining food quality, the restaurant has earned popularity for its affordability. It is an aristocrat restaurant in one of the posh areas of the capital city, but the pricing has been set in a manner to make sure everyone can take the taste of their authentic cuisines without losing big bucks.

Share this:

Tweet

