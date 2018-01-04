IFAD Autos Ltd. started its venture in 1985 by its premier Mr. Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, who with his foresight acknowledged the need for commercial vehicles for an ever growing industry that we see today. And since then, he has provided the nation with quality product and information that the country can certainly attribute to its growth over the years. In 1987, IFAD Autos Ltd. became the sole distributor for Ashok Leyland (Pvt.) Ltd., which has commercial vehicles plying all over the world.

IFAD Autos provides buses, trucks and special vehicles to the industry. In its history, its commercial bus line satisfied enormous needs in the intra-city and inter-city bus routes. The contribution includes the record sale of 306 double decker buses to the BRTC that revolutionized public transport in the country.

