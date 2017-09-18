Honda Bangladesh DHS Motors Limited

DHS Motors started in 1994 as the sole distributor of Honda automobiles in Bangladesh. A year later the DHS workshop was inaugurated to better serve Honda customers with Honda standard After Sales Service.
The very first line-up consisted of the Honda Accord, Domani and CR-X. Then in 1996 the Honda Legend, Integra & Civic was introduced, with the Civic outselling all other brand new sedans in the market. In the following years DHS Motors introduced new models such the CR-V, HR-V, and City. In 2009, DHS Motors became the first distributor to introduce hybrid cars in Bangladesh.
|Website
|Address
|11, Mohakhali C/A, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh
|Phone
|09 678 000 333
|Category
|Business & Finance >> Automobiles
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
|Total Views:
|102 Users
Vai Honda CB Hornet 160R Bangladesh a kobe as be ammi kin bo