Honda Bangladesh DHS Motors Limited

DHS Motors started in 1994 as the sole distributor of Honda automobiles in Bangladesh. A year later the DHS workshop was inaugurated to better serve Honda customers with Honda standard After Sales Service.

The very first line-up consisted of the Honda Accord, Domani and CR-X. Then in 1996 the Honda Legend, Integra & Civic was introduced, with the Civic outselling all other brand new sedans in the market. In the following years DHS Motors introduced new models such the CR-V, HR-V, and City. In 2009, DHS Motors became the first distributor to introduce hybrid cars in Bangladesh.

Honda Bangladesh DHS Motors Limited
Website http://www.honda.com.bd
Address11, Mohakhali C/A, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh
Phone09 678 000 333
