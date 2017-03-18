Car House Limited – Bangladesh Online Car Showroom

Inaugurated in 1993 Car House Limited has been a strong seller of both brand new and reconditioned vehicles. With the grace of Almighty Allah Car House can boast a strong sales and after sales service record in the heart of customers.

Car House Limited a leading name in car business is founded by Mr. Anwar Hossain. Initially the showroom consisted of a space which allowed 15 vehicles to be displayed but with time we have increased our display space to 40 vehicles inside the showroom and 20 vehicles outside. When a customer purchases a vehicle we have it checked through diagnostics center and replace or fix any parts in the case of reconditioned vehicles. Also upon delivery we provide a new battery with one year warranty and do a full engine lubricant, oil seal and air filter change.