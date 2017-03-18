You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Automobiles >>  Car House Limited – Bangladesh Online Car Showroom

Car House Limited – Bangladesh Online Car Showroom

   Updated by


Inaugurated in 1993 Car House Limited has been a strong seller of both brand new and reconditioned vehicles. With the grace of Almighty Allah Car House can boast a strong sales and after sales service record in the heart of customers.

Car House Limited a leading name in car business is founded by Mr. Anwar Hossain. Initially the showroom consisted of a space which allowed 15 vehicles to be displayed but with time we have increased our display space to 40 vehicles inside the showroom and 20 vehicles outside. When a customer purchases a vehicle we have it checked through diagnostics center and replace or fix any parts in the case of reconditioned vehicles. Also upon delivery we provide a new battery with one year warranty and do a full engine lubricant, oil seal and air filter change.

Car House Limited – Bangladesh Online Car Showroom BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://www.carhousebd.net/main/
AddressGulshan-1 Showroom: House # 16, Road 24, Gulshan 1, Dhaka-1212. Kakrail Showroom: 105, Kakrail Road, Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh
Category Business & Finance >> Automobiles
Related Tags

, , ,

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Automobiles Related Listings

  • BMW Bangladesh - Every single Original BMW Part is subject to the same quality standards as BMW vehicles – from the design stage to quality assurance. The quality and accurate fit of eve
  • L.M.C. Automobiles - L.M.C. Automobiles imports cars to Bangladesh like Toyota Corola, Toyota Premio, Toyota Hiace, Toyota Landcruser, Toyota Allion etc. L.M.C. Automobiles has been in the recondi
  • Elite Car Rental - Elite Car is a car rental agency in Bangladesh. It has a large fleet of different models and sizes cars for rent on daily, weekly and monthly basis in Dhaka and Chittagong, Sy
  • Abir Car Selection - Automobiles importer, whole seller and retailer Abir Car Selection started its business in 2007. It mainly imports vehicles from Japan including reputed Japanese car brands To
  • amarToyota – Toyota Bangladesh - Toyota 3S Center has been a trusted name for decades in the hearts of the customers in Bangladesh. Your experience in Navana Service Center is synonymous to quality, reliabili