The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) is the National Professional Accounting Body in Bangladesh, established under the Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Order, 1973 (President’s Order No. 2 of 1973). for the purpose of regulating the profession of accountants and for matters connected therewith.

