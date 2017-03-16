You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Accounting Services >>  The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh

   Updated by


The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) is the National Professional Accounting Body in Bangladesh, established under the Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Order, 1973 (President’s Order No. 2 of 1973). for the purpose of regulating the profession of accountants and for matters connected therewith.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://202.84.32.85:8000/icabweb/
AddressChartered Accountant Bhaban, 100 Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka-1215, Bangladesh
Phone+880-2-9117521, 9115340, 9137847
Fax+880-2-9125266
Category Business & Finance >> Accounting Services
Related Tags

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Accounting Services Related Listings

  • Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co - Hoda Vasi Chowdhury (HVC) is one of the leading and oldest professional services firms in Bangladesh. For about 50 years, HVC has provided high-quality financial, taxation and
  • Podder & Associates - Podder & Associates is one of the trusted professional accounting firms in Bangladesh established in 2003. It is an independent firm with 08 Consultants and 27 staffs bas
  • ACNABIN Chartered Accountants - ACNABIN is a Chartered Accountants Firm in Bangladesh, registered on 15 February 1985. It provides services to a diverse and wide range of clients in the private and public se