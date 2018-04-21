A. Wahab & Co. is a mid-sized accounting firm with over forty eight years of experience in the accounting profession in Bangladesh. The firm has witnessed independence of Bangladesh and its economic development and consequent financial sector reforms over the years. The biggest asset of the firm is its reputation with the clientele and uncompromised professional and ethical standards. A. Wahab & Co. serves clients with all sizes and types – ranging from small mom-pop style establishments to large corporate conglomerates; largest donor agencies in the world to a small nonprofit entity with same priority, attention and skill set in order to meet the clients’ expectations. Our efforts towards our clientele – big or small revolve around providing the feeling of exclusivity. Hence, many of our clients are with us for years and the relationship has been passed from generation to generation.

