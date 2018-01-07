You are here: Home >> Blogs >> Technology Blog >> The HungryCoder
The HungryCoder
Md. Zakir Hossain (Raju). In internet he is familiar as The HungryCoder.
His tech blog covers different areas of web design and web development and other Internet Technology related issues.
Objective of Md. Zakir Hossain
To lead and/or follow problem solvers bringing effectiveness to the businesses & human lives by utilizing gained knowledge and experiences where exposure to new learning is a regular opportunity.
-
ITWorld.com.bd -
Technology blog in Bangla language that covers topics related to software, internet, mobile, wordpress, facebook, social media, blogging, graphics design, web design and more.
-
W3Programmers.com -
W3Programmers.com is a popular web development tutorial blog where you can find free online tutorials about HTML, Javascript, WordPress, PHP and other web technologies. The si
-
TunerPage -
TunerPage is a Technology Blogging Platform in Bangla language. It allows you write your own blog. The website lets you share your tech knowledge and idea with other members o
-
Webcoachbd.com -
Webcoachbd.com, A bangla tutorial site which include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, PHP, Framework, Hosting, Joomla, SEO, Photoshop. Also a interactive bangla forum available her
-
Nokia Symbian Mobile Themes -
nokiasymbianthemes.com – A blog about Nokia symbian mobile themes for Nokia cell phones and smartphone designed by Ishtiaq Saddam of Bangladesh. You can find free themes
-
eTech 69 -
eTech 69 bengali language technology blog for Bangladeshi people. eTech69 provide various technology related information and various tutorial like: tech news, web news, online
-
Techtunes.com.bd -
World’s first complete Unicode based Bangla technology blogging platform. It is a popular technology blogging platform in Bangladesh which gives its users the opportunit
-
Omar AL Zabir Blog -
Omar Al Zabir is now working as Head of Engineering & Design for Retail CRM Delivery Unit in BT, living in London, UK. He was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On his personal b
-
Shafqat Ahmed’s .NET Blog -
Shafqat Ahmed is a software developer following .NET since the first PDC release and interest areas include architecture and design, Frameworks, WPF, threading. Right now he i
-
BD Telecom offers -
BD Telecom offers gives the latest information about telecom offers in Bangladesh mobile operators and wimax. The team of “telecom-offer.com” is working hard to he
-
Tips4BD.com -
Tips4BD.com is a Forum, Blog, Download, Tips-Tricks Based website. People can post on Forum, get help from others, use our online free services, Download all kinds of apps, ga
-
Lekhapora BD -
Lekhapora BD is the first Bangladeshi Educational Community Bangla Blog site. lekhaporabd.com provides you various education related information including school, college or u
