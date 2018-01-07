Md. Zakir Hossain (Raju). In internet he is familiar as The HungryCoder.

His tech blog covers different areas of web design and web development and other Internet Technology related issues.

Objective of Md. Zakir Hossain

To lead and/or follow problem solvers bringing effectiveness to the businesses & human lives by utilizing gained knowledge and experiences where exposure to new learning is a regular opportunity.

Share this:

Tweet

