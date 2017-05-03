You are here: Home >> Blogs >> Others Blog >>  Bukhari Shareef Online

Bukhari Shareef Online

bukharishareef.blogspot.com – Bukhari Shareef Online blog site.

Sahih Bukhari is a collection of sayings and deeds of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), also known as the sunnah. The reports of the Prophet’s sayings and deeds are called ahadith. Bukhari lived a couple of centuries after the Prophet’s death and worked extremely hard to collect his ahadith. Each report in his collection was checked for compatibility with the Qur’an, and the veracity of the chain of reporters had to be painstakingly established. Bukhari’s collection is recognized by the overwhelming majority of the Muslim world to be one of the most authentic collections of the Sunnah of the Prophet (pbuh).

Website http://bukharishareef.blogspot.com/
