Somewhereinblog bangla blog runing in full unicode. somewhere in… blog, is the first and largest bangla blog community in the world. the main attraction is the phonetic keyboard that makes it too-easy to write bangla on web, even if you don’t know how to type bangla. other attractions are the front page displaying all the incoming posts and the group blog service. since the simple start 16th december 2005, somewhere in… blog has grown to become the trend setter for bangla blogging.
Somewhereinblog
More Blogging Related Listings
