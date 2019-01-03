NTV Bangladesh, ISO Certified, private satellite TV channel in Bangladesh started official broadcasting on 3rd July, 2003. This TV channel broadcasts news, entertainment and educational programs including documentaries, drama serials, natoks, music programs, talk-shows, sports and movies.

Al-haj Mohammad Mosaddak Ali is the Chairman and Managing Director of NTV.

NTV broadcast a wide verity of entertainments programs in daily basis. NTV are pioneer in arranging open air public shows on different occasions. Because of our social commitment we sponsor charity shows also.

Here is the product line of NTV Bangladesh:

News

Documentary

Live Program

Talk Show

Drama

Magazine

Law Related Program

Musical Program

Islamic Program

Computer Related Program

Cinema

Songs

Cultural Show

Program for Children

Travel Show

