NTV Bangladesh
Updated by Bangladeshdir
NTV Bangladesh, ISO Certified, private satellite TV channel in Bangladesh started official broadcasting on 3rd July, 2003. This TV channel broadcasts news, entertainment and educational programs including documentaries, drama serials, natoks, music programs, talk-shows, sports and movies.
Al-haj Mohammad Mosaddak Ali is the Chairman and Managing Director of NTV.
NTV broadcast a wide verity of entertainments programs in daily basis. NTV are pioneer in arranging open air public shows on different occasions. Because of our social commitment we sponsor charity shows also.
Here is the product line of NTV Bangladesh:
News
Documentary
Live Program
Talk Show
Drama
Magazine
Law Related Program
Musical Program
Islamic Program
Computer Related Program
Cinema
Songs
Cultural Show
Program for Children
Travel Show
