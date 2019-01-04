Desh Television, a private TV in Bangladesh, founded in March, 2009. Desh TV transmission network coverage available all over Bangladesh through cable network. It provides many popular programs including dramas, movies, children programs, news and more.



The Chairman of this TV channel is Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Managing Director is Asaduzzaman Noor, who are the members of Bangladesh Parliament.

