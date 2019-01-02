Channel S has taken the ride to prepare the 500,000 British Bangladeshi audience for one of the most powerful electronic media which can raise their voice across the world. Journey begun in July 2004, while a group of undiscovered talents took the challenge of broadcasting the television channel to the mainstream standard using the latest state of the art technology.



Channel S has been voted the most popular Bengali channel outside Bangladesh in 2006. A recent UK survey also found Channel S as the most viewed Bengali television channel in the UK.

