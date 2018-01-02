You are here: Home >> Arts and Entertainment >> Radio >>  Radio Foorti

Radio Foorti is a 24 hour private FM radio station in Bangladesh. Its transmission range is 88.0FM in Dhaka and 98.4FM in Chittagong. It started its official transmission in September 2006. It generally caters to the taste of the younger generation.

Radio Foorti
Website http://radiofoorti.fm/
AddressLand Mark (8th floor) 12-14, Gulshan North C/A, Gulshan-2, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh
Phone+8802 8835747-8
Fax+8802 8835746
Category Arts and Entertainment >> Radio
