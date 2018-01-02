Radio Foorti is a 24 hour private FM radio station in Bangladesh. Its transmission range is 88.0FM in Dhaka and 98.4FM in Chittagong. It started its official transmission in September 2006. It generally caters to the taste of the younger generation.
|Land Mark (8th floor) 12-14, Gulshan North C/A, Gulshan-2, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh
|+8802 8835747-8
|+8802 8835746
|Arts and Entertainment >> Radio
