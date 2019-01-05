Bangladesh Betar, the national radio network has been discharging the honourous responsibility of disseminating information, education, entertainment with utmost commitment, honesty and objectivity for about seven decades. It functions to support nation building efforts of the Government upholding social values and the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage. Betar has been playing a pivotal role towards developing a knowledge based information society taking advantage of its unique and distinctive capacity as the cheapest and most versatile medium to reach to the grass root level.



