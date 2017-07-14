You are here: Home >> Arts and Entertainment >> Literature >>  TrulyBangladesh.com

In Bangladesh, we have a tendency to read the books of Nobel laureates as soon as the person gets the prize and translate it within a couple of days. We talk about Nobel laureates, authors and works of India , UK , USA and all other countries, but we don’t like to read works from Bangladesh . ‘I’m reading Neruda, Goldimer, Monika Ali or Bill Clinton’.

As if these implies intellectual and social status!

‘Humayun Ahmed, Shamsur Rahaman, Anisul Huq, Al Mahmud, Asad Chowdhury, Nirmalendu Goon? Can they write literature or book of accounts?

During sixties, Penguin published many parallel texts (original work with English translation). It inspired me a lot.

We’ve therefore planned to host a website highlighting Bangla literature to the people of the world.
We will try to translate each and every literary work of Bangladesh and these can be seen in this site.
Anybody who thing this effort worthy and want to contribute is cordially invited. Everyone is welcomed. This site is a free site and we hope that everybody will be helpful.

