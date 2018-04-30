Bangla Academy was established in December 3 of 1955. The inaugural ceremony was held under the banyan tree before the “Burdwan House” premises. Mr. Abu Hossain Sarker, the then Chief Minister of East Bengal, delivered the “inaugural address.” Mr. Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, the then Education Minister of East Bengal, too addressed in the meeting.



The activities of the Bangla Academy commenced with four divisions namely the Division of Research, Translation, Compilation & Publication and Culture. The Preparatory Committee formed six divisions through rearranging the divisions at the 10th meeting of the committee on 18.05.1957. The divisions are namely: 1) Research Division, 2) Translation Division, 3) Division of Compilation, 4) Division of Publication and Sale, 5) Division of Culture and 6) Library Division. This arrangement of the divisions of the Academy was kept intact till May 16 of 1972. But these divisions could not start functioning soon after the formation.

