Yellow Clothing Bangladesh

YELLOW, the trendiest fashion brand from Bangladesh, is mostly distinguished for its true international quality designs and fabrics. We are inspired by our customers- souls full of unconventional fashion senses. As a retailer of our parent brand BEXIMCO, we started our journey in 2004 and now we have 15 outlets across Bangladesh and Pakistan including a 24/7 online store. Since origin we have been offering world class designs at amazing value price. Our product line includes a wide range of fashion clothing, fragrance, and accessories for men, women and children; textiles for home decoration; avant-garde ceramic items; paintings; books; and many more.

