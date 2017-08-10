You are here: Home >> Arts and Entertainment >> Fashion >>  Design Academy Bangladesh

Design Academy Bangladesh

Featured Listing,   Updated by


Design Academy Bangladesh, A Premium Institute for Design, Fashion & Business. The main objective of Design Academy is to help the students understand about fashion design, Interior design, Event Management Arts and all about design. Fashion Design, Interior Design, Fine Arts, Merchandising, Fashion Graphic design, Boutique Design, Fashion Institute at Chittagong Best Fashion Institute in Bangladesh. Please Visit: www.designacademybd.com to learn more about these top ranked courses that will open the doors to an amazing career in the Creative Industry!

Diploma Course (1 year):
Fashion Design & Technology.
Interior Design & Technology.

Certificate course:
Apparel Merchandising
Fashion Graphic Design
Textile Design
Boutique Design & Techniques
Dress Making & Tailoring
Fine Arts

Design Academy Bangladesh
Website http://www.designacademybd.com
AddressMD.Neaz ur Rahman, Chairman, Design Academy Bangladesh, Alam Mansion, 553 (Nearest Metropolitan Hospital), O.R. Nizam Road (GEC), Chittagong, Bangladesh
Phone01911224448, 01713304038
Category Arts and Entertainment >> Fashion
Related Tags

, , , , , ,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 271 Users

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Fashion Related Listings

  • British Bangladesh Fashion Council - British Bangladesh Fashion Council (BBFC) is a social enterprise and not for profit company set up to deliver training, work experience and networking opportunities. We offer
  • Yellow Clothing Bangladesh - YELLOW, the trendiest fashion brand from Bangladesh, is mostly distinguished for its true international quality designs and fabrics. We are inspired by our customers- souls fu
  • PriyoShop.com - PriyoShop.com has been launched in February 2013. It is an initiative of the leading IT firm Splendor IT. PriyoShop showcases products from all categories such as clothing, fo
  • Kay Kraft - Founded in 1993, Kay Kraft is a leading brand in the fashion industry of Bangladesh. It is a retailer and wholesaler of Bangladeshi Fashion Wear for Women, Men and Kids. They
  • Le Reve Bangladesh - Le Reve Bangladesh is a fashion house in Dhaka Bangladesh. REVE Text Ltd , one of the members of REVE Family; has established its first chain shop in 2009 under the brand name