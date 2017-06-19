British Bangladesh Fashion Council (BBFC) is a social enterprise and not for profit company set up to deliver training, work experience and networking opportunities. We offer a range of other developmental programmes and events related to fashion for British Bangladeshis including our flagship event, Bangladesh Fashion Week London which will be hosted on Saturday 1st October 2016 at East Wintergarden, Canary Wharf.

