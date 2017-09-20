You are here: Home >> Arts and Entertainment >> Fashion >> Banglar Fashion (Banglarfashion.com)
Banglar Fashion (Banglarfashion.com) is a Bangladeshi Fashion portal where you can find brand products of Bangladesh. It displays many products from some popular fashion house in Bangladesh including Aarong, ANJANS, Banglar Mela, Deshal, Doorjee, Lubnan, Mantra, Mitua Fashion, O2, Shada Kalo etc. Any company can register here and add their own products information, pictures for users.
