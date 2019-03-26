National Institute Of Fashion Technology Bangladesh

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is committed to provide professional education and training to candidates in the field of fashion technology as per requirements of the industry, and to provide high-quality professional services to the industry by planning and conducting appropriate courses at the Institute. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (nift), a premier institute of design, management and technology, aims at establishing the benchmark for the quality of professionals that go into the fashion industry.
| Dhaka Campus:
74, C/A, Wireless Gate, Mohakhali, Dhaka.
Gazipur Campus: Chandana Chowrasta, Gazipur City, Gazipur.
|Dhaka Campus: Phone: 02 9852132, Cell: 01971007777, 01731220099, 01992077029 Gazipur Campus: 01992077041-45
Fashion of Bangladesh
|22 Times
