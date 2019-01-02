Prito Reza draws his imagination through his lenses. It’s not just a piece of work or an assignment but it’s the quality and art that matters to Prito Reza. It was photography that found him the self motivation for work and living, more than the conventional academics of economics that he was a student of once. Having accomplished his bachelor from the South Asian Institute of Photography, Prito has worked for reputed national dailies like The Ittefaq and The New Age. His knack for documentary stories found him places at the feature sections of both the daily newspapers. Unlike the conventional click and snap approach to photography in Bangladesh, Prito exercises his imagination and blends it with the reality to deliver his output. Thus, quality is his first priority. His practice and commitment to the art of photography has got him the talent of making every moment worth framing.He can see as well as capture the minute details that would otherwise make a photograph incomplete.



